Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) has a message for his fellow Democrats running for the White House in 2020: Do not underestimate President Donald Trump, who is a “very, very smart man” and will not be easily beaten.

What are the details?

Reid sat down with longtime Democratic operative David Axelrod for his show, “The Axe Files,” on CNN, and told the host that his views of President Trump have shifted over the years. “I used to think that Donald Trump was not too smart,” the veteran politician told Axelrod. “I certainly don’t believe that anymore.”

Directing his attention to the 2020 race, Reid said, “First of all, if someone goes into the race thinking that Donald Trump is going to be a pushover, they’re in for a big mistake. He is not going to be a pushover,” explaining, “I don’t think he’s, intellectually, a powerhouse but he is basically a very, very smart man. No matter what the subject, any argument he involves himself in, it’s on his terms.”

Reid added, “Anyone that thinks Trump’s going to be beaten easily should have another thing coming.”

Anything else?

The former senator went to express his frustration toward GOP lawmakers for not condemning President Trump in the midst of the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, saying, “We have these Republicans who are afraid to speak out against things that he does that are absolutely wrong and they know they are wrong. The only person we’ve gotten to say anything is Mitt Romney (Utah), and [Ben] Sasse has said something out of Nebraska. Other than that, they don’t say anything.”

Reid then took direct aim at his former colleague, Sen. Linsey Graham (R-S.C.), for standing by the president, saying, “It’s amazing what happened to him when John McCain died. He suddenly was no longer a John McCain Republican. He became a South-Carolina-want-to-get-reelected Republican and he is a total fetch guy for the President.”