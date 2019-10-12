The Wisconsin Badgers dominated Michigan State 38-0 on Saturday.

Heading into the game, a lot of people thought this would be their sexy upset pick of the week. After all the Spartans were supposed to have one of the toughest defenses on the planet.

Of course, I know a blowout on the horizon when I see one. I knew MSU was going to get rocked today, and I told you all it would happen. This wasn’t just a butt kicking. It was a massacre televised for the country.

Watch some highlights of the game below.

TDs allowed by Wisconsin’s D: 4 TDs scored by Wisconsin’s D: 4 THIS DEFENSE #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/9pxfwqxzXR — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 12, 2019

Kendric Pryor tossed that man @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/rVMLpLStes — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) October 12, 2019

I’m telling you all right now that this Wisconsin team is something special. We’ve played six games so far, and we’ve shutout our opponents in four of them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Our defense is brutal, our offense is high octane and we might have the most under-appreciated coaching staff in America.

Now, we gear up for a game against Illinois and then Ohio State. Right now, I’m not sure there’s a team in the country that wants to play us.

The Badgers are rolling, business is booming and it’ll only get worse for our enemies from here.

Never forget who is the true King in the North when it comes to college football. pic.twitter.com/vtbKyAPdYe — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 10, 2019