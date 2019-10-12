Bill and Hillary Clinton got mushy on Twitter for their 44th anniversary, as Hillary tweeted a picture of them and wrote, “Forty-four years later, and he still cleans up pretty well.”

Forty-four years later, and he still cleans up pretty well. Happy anniversary, Bill! pic.twitter.com/T4Emcah1r8 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 11, 2019

Bill responded with a throwback picture with his wife and wrote, “And after forty four years I’m still looking up to you, as happy today as I was then”:

And after forty four years I’m still looking up to you, as happy today as I was then. pic.twitter.com/cplH2kxHOf — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) October 12, 2019

The failed presidential candidate’s anniversary message comes days after describing staying with Bill, following his affair with Monica Lewinsky, as the “gutsiest” thing she has ever done.

“Oh, boy, I think the gutsiest thing personally: make the decision to stay in my marriage,” Clinton said during an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America this October to promote her book Gutsy Women.

“Publicly, politically: run for president and keep going. Just get up every day and keep going,” she added.

Clinton’s increased exposure in recent weeks has sparked speculation that she is considering another presidential bid. The former secretary of state fueled the rumors after tweeting, “Don’t tempt me” in response to the president’s daring her to run again:

I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren. Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting “C” Subpoena! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2019

She also told PBS NewsHour that Trump is “obsessed” with her and suggested that she could beat him in a rematch.

“Maybe there does need to be a rematch. I mean, obviously, I can beat him again,” she said. “But, just seriously, I don’t understand. I don’t think anybody understands what motivates him, other than personal grievance, other than seeking adulation.”