Former FBI director James Comey told The New York Times this week that he has a “fantasy” about deleting his Twitter account, but feels he can’t pull the plug until he’s done all he can to help get President Donald Trump out of office.

What are the details?

“I have a fantasy about on January 21, 2021, deleting my Twitter and moving on to something else,” Comey told the newspaper. “But until then, I can’t.” He added, “This country is so much better than this president.”

The Times reported that Comey — who was fired by President Trump in 2017 — “plans to spend the next 13 months working to drive President Trump from power.” Comey now refers to himself as an “unemployed celebrity,” after vowing last month not to take a formal job until after the 2020 election.

In the meantime, he is raking it in with the six-figure speaking fee he commands, bragging that he charges “A lot! Seriously, it’s crazy.” The ousted official has also signed a contract to write a series of op-eds for The Washington Post.

As far as Twitter goes, Comey uses the platform nearly exclusively to criticize President Trump, in one tweet accusing the president of “narcissism” and in another urging Americans to “send Donald Trump and his mob back to their dark corner” in 2020.

Comey says he feels a responsibility to continue voicing his opposition to the president, explaining to The Times, “I’ve probably now had dozens — and maybe dozens isn’t enough — of encounters with uniformed military, intelligence community people and FBI people in grocery stores, in airports, in hardware stores. They’ll just come up and touch my arm and say, ‘Please keep speaking. Please keep speaking.'”

Anything else?

A number of top Republicans have suggested Comey could be indicted over FISA abuses during his tenure as director. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told Fox News‘s Maria Bartiromo last month, “In the end, I do not believe Jim Comey will get off. America sees that the president was correct about firing this individual.”