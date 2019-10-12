(THE HILL) Louisiana’s Democratic governor will run against a wealthy Republican businessman who has already spent eight figures on his own campaign in a November runoff after narrowly missing out on winning re-election outright.

Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) easily led Saturday’s all-party primary election. With 90 percent of the precincts reporting, Edwards held 46.2 percent of the vote. The Associated Press called the runoff late Saturday evening.

But Edwards needed 50 percent of the vote to win re-election without a November 16 runoff.

