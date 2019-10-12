New York City police say four people were killed in a Saturday morning shooting in Brooklyn that also left four others injured.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department (NYPD) told The Hill that officers received a call of shots fired in the Weeksville neighborhood of Brooklyn just before 7 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found four adult males killed. An adult woman and two adult men also suffered non-life threatening gunshot injuries, while one more person suffered a minor leg injury while trying to flee, according to police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities said at a press conference that the ages of the deceased ranged from 32 to 49 years old and that they estimated that a minimum of 15 people were at the site at the time of the shooting.

Police added that the location of the shooting was an illegal gambling site and described the scene as “chaotic.” They noted they had not had any complaints regarding the location in the past.

Authorities said it was unclear exactly what prompted the shooting and no evidence indicated the incident was gang-related.

Police said the investigation into the incident is preliminary and that they have made no arrests or identified a suspect or a motive.

Authorities recovered two firearms, including a 9 millimeter handgun, but said they “would not be shocked if we recovered more.”

Homicide detectives are on the scene and police said they intend to provide updates on the shooting throughout the day.

Updated: 10:19 a.m.