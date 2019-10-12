Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar (Minn.) took to social media on Saturday to say she had returned from a trip to Morocco and was prepared to take on “right wing lurking snakes” in an apparent denial of accusations that she was at an Antifa rally earlier in the week.

What are the details?

“Glad to be back home, having survived these snakes in Morocco I am ready to survive these right wing lurking snakes,” the congresswoman posted, along with a video of men playing music under a tent with snakes on the ground in what appears to be an outside market.

The freshman representative also posted a tweet from Trump 2020 advisory board member Tony Shaffer, who accused Omar of participating in an “Antifa riot to attack Trump supporters” at a rally on Thursday night. But according to Omar, she had an alibi.

“They are clearly insane,” Omar wrote. “The cult of fake photos and stories is at it again. First they said I was at 911 party that never happened, this time I was at their klan rally while I was in Morocco. Their obsession is going to have deadly outcome, hope these platforms can step in.”

Anything else?

While it’s clear that Omar says she was not at the rally in Minneapolis, the idea that a Minnesota lawmaker would join the Antifa crowd is not far-fetched. Multiple outlets including Townhall reported that Democratic Minnesota House of Representatives member Aisha Gomez participated in the protests Thursday night, which turned violent against supporters of President Donald Trump.