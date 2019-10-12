Sen. Marco RubioMarco Antonio RubioTrump puts election-year politics at center of impeachment case Trump feud with Minneapolis mayor to take center stage at rally Senators ask Treasury to probe Brazilian meatpacker with major US footprint MORE (R-Fla.) criticized Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump lashes out at 2020 Dems, impeachment inquiry Trump: ‘It looks like Bernie lost his chance’ at Democratic nomination O’Rourke campaign says path to victory hinges on top 5 finishes in Iowa, Nevada MORE‘s (D-Mass.) response to a town-hall question about same-sex marriage earlier this week.

On Warren’s response, Rubio tweeted Saturday: “Vividly captures the condescension of elites & their incessant ridicule of Americans with traditional values. It elicits glee among celebrities & blue check brigade.”

“But for the millions sick of being disrespected it elicits support for fighting back, even in a crude or vulgar way,” Rubio continued.

At a televised LGBTQ forum Thursday, a member of the crowd asked Warren how she would respond if a supporter approached her and said “Senator, I’m old-fashioned and my faith teaches me that marriage is between one man and one woman.”

“Well, I’m going to assume it’s a guy who said that,” Warren replied.

“I’m going to say, then just marry one woman. I’m cool with that.”

Warren response garnered laughter from the audience.

After laughter had subsided, Warren added: “Assuming you can find one,” which caused the crowd to burst into applause and more laughter.

Warren has emerged as a frontrunner for the Democratic nomination in recent months, running either ahead or closely behind former Vice President Joe Biden.