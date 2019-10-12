Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersTrump lashes out at 2020 Dems, impeachment inquiry Trump: ‘It looks like Bernie lost his chance’ at Democratic nomination O’Rourke campaign says path to victory hinges on top 5 finishes in Iowa, Nevada MORE (I-Vt.) said in a new interview that a major difference between him and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump lashes out at 2020 Dems, impeachment inquiry Trump: ‘It looks like Bernie lost his chance’ at Democratic nomination O’Rourke campaign says path to victory hinges on top 5 finishes in Iowa, Nevada MORE (D-Mass.) is Warren’s support of capitalism.

In an interview airing Sunday with ABC’s Jon Karl, Sanders struck a stronger tone in distancing himself from Warren’s views on economic policy than he has in previous months, and again asserted that he was the strongest candidate to take on entrenched, powerful corporations and special interest groups in Washington.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are differences between Elizabeth and myself,” Sanders said, referring to Warren. “Elizabeth, I think, as you know, has said that she is a capitalist through her bones. I’m not.”

“I am, I believe, the only candidate who’s going to say to the ruling class of this country, ‘Enough. Enough with your greed, and with your corruption. We need real change in this country,’ ” Sanders added.

Sen. Bernie Sanders tells @jonkarl a key difference between him and 2020 rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren: “Elizabeth, I think, as you know, has said that she is a capitalist through her bones. I’m not.” WATCH the full interview Sunday on @ThisWeekABC. https://t.co/6oPXyGicUZ pic.twitter.com/X6HZugVOyg — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) October 12, 2019

Sanders stepped back from the campaign trail last week after he underwent surgery to insert two stents in his heart after he reported feeling chest pains. The Vermont senator is scheduled to return to the campaign trail within the next week, and plans to attend Tuesday’s Democratic primary debate in Ohio.

Warren and Sanders have largely avoided attacking each other or their respective policies, with Warren frequently telling reporters that she is “with Bernie” on the issue of Medicare-for-all.