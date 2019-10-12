Sex robots will be “difficult to tell” from humans in as little as several years, a leading manufacturer has vowed.

1AM Dolls President, Brent Lawson, told Daily Star Online his company offer more than 30 bodies and 100 different face options.

This gives customers a chance to customise female, male or transgender dolls before they build their “fantasy partner” for them.

But incredibly, Brent believes AI technology is evolving so rapidly that sex robots are on course to match humans for their realism in just years.

(Image: iamdollusa.com)

He told Daily Star Online: “In my opinion, we are several years away before we have the ability to perfect not only the AI portion but the remaining technology that would make it difficult to tell human from a doll/robot.

“The robotics and AI portions have been getting a lot of coverage over the last few years, so the public is aware of the strides being made.

“Over the years I think we have made major strides in realism, but my hope for the coming years is more innovation.

“In my opinion, there is a lot of focus on AI and robotics, but other innovations have been overlooked such as reducing the doll’s weight.

(Image: iamdollusa.com)

“An average doll can range from 65-80lbs and we have some models that are over 100lbs. While some may think these weights are not heavy, they actually are because it is dead weight.

“Lowering the weight of the doll will allow for all the servos and other items to be added and keep the doll at a manageable weight.”

Brent says most requests his company receives are to replicate a living person, including actors, actresses and models.

However, these requests are refused as it would require the person’s permission.

(Image: iamdollusa.com)

But he adds “curvier bodies” are currently popular among customers.

Brent continued: “Right now trends have been curvier bodies. We have always offered dolls with huge breasts, but now we are seeing dolls with wider hips and bigger butts.”

He added: “I think most are hoping that they can tell their doll to go to the fridge and grab a beer, but we are far away from that.

(Image: iamdollusa.com)

“We are focusing on movements that will be helpful during sex to allow the user to have a more realistic experience.”

Elsewhere in the sex robot industry, Cloud Climax has recently launched its flagship Emma model it claims can memorise your personality before applying it to conversation.

Meanwhile, Realbotix is currently experimenting by fitting its models with vision, so they can recognise customers in a crowded room before saying your name.