South Carolina pulled off a major upset Saturday when the Gamecocks beat Georgia 20-17 in double overtime.

With the game in double overtime after multiple missed field goals for both teams down the stretch, the Bulldogs attempted a kick to push the game to a third OT.

It ended in disaster as Georgia missed and the Gamecocks pulled off the biggest upset in years. Watch the wild ending below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wide left! South Carolina takes down No. 3 Georgia in Athens! pic.twitter.com/Eg85pwbjiL — ESPN (@espn) October 12, 2019

What an absolutely insane sequence of events. Ryan Hilinski goes down with a knee injury, neither team can kick, Jake Fromm plays like trash and South Carolina dethrones a top-three team.

Number three Georgia was playing at home in Athens and just couldn’t beat a mediocre South Carolina team.

Not a great look for the SEC at all!

The worst part for the SEC is that the hopes and dreams of two playoff teams pretty much died when the Bulldogs lost today.

Now, it’s down to Alabama, LSU or Florida to carry the torch. With Florida and LSU playing tonight, one of them is going down as well.

What a horrible day for the SEC and Georgia, but a great day for South Carolina. This is why we love college football!