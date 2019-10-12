President Trump on Saturday defended his personal attorney Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiFederal prosecutors investigating Giuliani: report In marathon testimony, Dems see an ambassador scorned, while GOP defends Trump Arrested Giuliani associate attended Trump’s invite-only 2016 election night party: report MORE as the former New York City mayor faces scrutiny from Congress and a reported investigation by federal prosecutors in New York.

“So now they are after the legendary ‘crime buster’ and greatest Mayor in the history of NYC, Rudy Giuliani,” Trump tweeted Saturday morning.

“He may seem a little rough around the edges sometimes, but he is also a great guy and wonderful lawyer,” the president continued. “Such a one sided Witch Hunt going on in USA. Deep State. Shameful!”

So now they are after the legendary “crime buster” and greatest Mayor in the history of NYC, Rudy Giuliani. He may seem a little rough around the edges sometimes, but he is also a great guy and wonderful lawyer. Such a one sided Witch Hunt going on in USA. Deep State. Shameful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2019

The New York Times reported Friday that federal prosecutors in Manhattan are looking into whether Giuliani’s dealings with Ukraine violated U.S. lobbying laws.

One source told the newspaper that prosecutors are investigating Giuliani’s efforts to undermine Marie Yovanovitch, who served as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine before being ousted earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The probe is reportedly tied to the case against two of Giuliani’s associates, who were arrested this week and charged with alleged campaign finance violations.

House committees leading an investigation into President Trump over his own dealings with Ukraine subpoenaed Giuliani late last month.

Democratic lawmakers are seeking documents from Giuliani relating to efforts by Trump to push the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFederal prosecutors investigating Giuliani: report Trump lashes out at 2020 Dems, impeachment inquiry In marathon testimony, Dems see an ambassador scorned, while GOP defends Trump MORE, a top 2020 Democratic presidential contender.