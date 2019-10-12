MSNBC’s “Meet the Press” took a stand this week, with host Chuck Todd announcing the show could not “in good conscience” show parts of a Trump 2020 campaign rally because the president dared to criticize Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

What are the details?

“Meet the Press” promoted a monologue by Todd, where he explained the network’s reasoning. “Trump held a campaign rally in Minnesota last night,” Todd began. “There are parts of it we can’t show you — or, rather — there are parts of it that we’re not gonna show you.”

Todd went on to slam President Trump for the tone of his language, saying the president consistently spews “red meat vitriol,” but said by daring to bring up Hunter Biden, the president took it too far.

“The president went further than he’s ever gone before,” Todd argued, saying, “So, we are going further than we’ve ever gone before to say we aren’t going to play the sound. We aren’t going to repeat the president’s vicious attacks on Hunter Biden.

“The president of the United States stood in front of a crowd of supporters and character assassinated a man — whatever you might think of his decisions — he’s not a public figure, he isn’t running for office, and he’s not a campaign surrogate.

“He’s not even on the campaign trail. And he isn’t, in any way, asking for this attention, obviously,” Todd said in defense of Hunter Biden, a grown man who has been accused of using the favor of his father’s former position as vice president to score lucrative foreign business contracts.

Todd went on to say, “We can’t in good conscience amplify those attacks, so we won’t. We will simply tell you that it happened, and it seemed to cross a line. Another line. Politics ain’t beanbag, but it isn’t supposed to be this either. We all need to play a roll not rewarding this kind of politics. Not just the press, this is the job of anyone who has sworn an oath to defend the Constitution.”

Anything else?

Twitter followers were happy to share footage of what President Trump said about Hunter Biden, providing clips of the rally in response to MSNBC’s online declaration that they would be censoring the president.