(AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE) Female Atlantic right whales lower their voices to a whisper when communicating with their young to prevent “eavesdropping” by predators, researchers said Wednesday.

Several species of adult whales rarely get hunted by predators in the wild owing to their size, but preying on their young is common.

A team of scientists used microphones attached by suction cups to look at the voice patterns of right whales – an endangered species with only around 500 known specimens remaining.

