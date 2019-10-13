A 10-year-old New Jersey girl died after falling from a ride at a festival, officials said on Saturday.

The child was at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival in Cumberland County, where she was “ejected from an amusement ride,” the New Jersey State Police said.

“The New Jersey State Police is investigating the death of 10-year-old girl who sustained fatal injuries after she was ejected from an amusement ride at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival,” police wrote.

The 10-year-old girl airlifted to Cooper University Health Care in Camden, New Jersey where she was later pronounced dead, said police in a news release.

In elaborating, New Jersey state police officials said the child was on a ride called “Extreme” when she was jettisoned. “Extreme” is a Wisdom Super Sizzler amusement park ride, they noted.

“I have a seven-year-old and just seeing the little girl it’s so heartbreaking,” said Jessica Estrada Plasencia, a witness, reported ABC30. “You would think your kids would be safe…I know you ride at your own risk, but they are there to make sure your kids are secure, to make sure kids aren’t going to fall off a ride.”

Other families demanded that the fair be shut down after the incident, the report said.

The festival’s organizers also issued a statement, saying that the festival parade was canceled on Oct. 13 before adding that other activities will continue.

The cause and circumstances of the girl’s death at are not clear. Officials are still investigating.

Other details about the incident were not provided.

Deerfield Township is located in southern New Jersey and is part of the Philadelphia metropolitan area.

Another Incident

Several days ago, two people died and two more were injured after a roller coaster derailed and fell to the ground at a Mexican amusement park.

La Feria Chapultepec amusement park was closed after Saturday’s incident (Reuters)

According to officials, the incident took place at the La Feria Chapultepec amusement park on Sept. 28.

Mexican prosecutors, in a news release, said two men were killed and two women were injured.

The injured women are still hospitalized under medical observation, prosecutors said, adding that one needed surgery. The other woman suffered serious injuries.