Alabama authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 3-year-old girl kidnapped Saturday night in Birmingham and believed to be “in extreme danger.”

Kamille McKinney, who according to her missing child poster, goes by the nickname “Cupcake,” was last seen at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, in Birmingham’s Tom Brown Village.

Witnesses reported that McKinney was playing with other children at a birthday party when she was abducted by an unknown individual, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement.

“Kamille may have been abducted by a man and woman traveling in a dark-colored black or blue SUV possibly an older model Toyota 4 Runner with rims and a tan protruding bumper,” authorities said.

The missing girl was seen last wearing a pink T-shirt with Minnie Mouse leopard print design, leopard print shorts, and yellow, white, and blue hair bows.

She is described as a black female with brown eyes, 3 feet tall, and weighing around 60 pounds.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 911.

ALEA has issued an AMBER alert. If you know the whereabouts of or have recently seen the person or vehicle described here, immediately call 911. If you have other information about this missing person, contact the Birmingham Police Dept (205) 254-0841. pic.twitter.com/Js97w9FbgG — AL Missing Person Alerts (@AMBERAlert_AL) October 13, 2019

Below is the full text of the Alabama Amber alert:

“The State of Alabama has issued a Child Abduction Emergency, Amber Alert. The Birmingham Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency asks for your assistance in locating Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, black female, 3 years of age, 3 feet tall weighing 60 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Kamille was seen last wearing a pink T shirt with Minnie Mouse leopard print design, leopard print shorts and yellow, white, and blue hair bows at Tom Brown Village housing community around 8:30 p m on October 12th 2019 and is believed to be in extreme danger. Kamille may have been abducted by a man and woman traveling in a dark colored black or blue S U V possibly an older model Toyota 4 Runner with rims and a tan protruding bumper. If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205 254 0841; or call 911.”

Missing Children

There were 424,066 missing children reported in the FBI’s National Crime Information Center in 2018, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Under federal law, when a child is reported missing to law enforcement they must be entered into the database. In 2017, there were 464,324 entries.

“This number represents reports of missing children. That means if a child runs away multiple times in a year, each instance would be entered into NCIC separately and counted in the yearly total. Likewise, if an entry is withdrawn and amended or updated, that would also be reflected in the total,” the center notes on its website.

“Unfortunately, since many children are never reported missing, there is no reliable way to determine the total number of children who are actually missing in the U.S.,” NCMEC (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children) added.

In 2018, the center said it assisted officers and families with the cases of more than 25,000 missing children. In those cases, 92 percent were endangered runaways, and 4 percent were family abductions.

The center said that it participates in the Amber Alert Program, which is a voluntary partnership between numerous entities including broadcasters, transportation agencies, and law enforcement agencies. The Amber Alert Program issues urgent bulletins in the most serious child abduction cases.

According to the NCMEC, to date, 941 children have been successfully recovered as a result of the Amber Alert Program.

The center notes that of the more than 23,500 runaways reported in 2018, about one in seven were likely victims of child sex trafficking.