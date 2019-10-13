On Sunday’s broadcast of CBS’s “Face the Nation,” House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said he should have been “much more clear” about the contact his committee had with the whistleblower who triggered the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Partial transcript as follows:

BRENNAN: You know who was on that July 25th call? You know all the participants?

SCHIFF: I can’t say that I do. But we now know what took place on that call. We are bringing in witnesses this coming week from the National Security Council, other State Department officials, to find out what they can tell us about the conditionality of this vital military assistance to an ally. The conditionality of this vital meeting between the two presidents and the president’s effort to dig up dirt on his opponent.

BRENNAN: Quickly, do you regret saying that we, the committee, weren’t in touch with the whistleblower?

SCHIFF: I should have been much more clear and I said so the minute it was brought to my attention that I was referring to the fact that when the whistleblower filed the complaint, we had not heard from the whistleblower. We wanted to bring the whistleblower in at that time. But I should’ve been much more clear about that.