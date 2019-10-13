The week eight college football polls were released Sunday afternoon, and we had some movement.

The top 10 in the Coaches Poll are as follows:

Alabama Clemson LSU Ohio State Oklahoma Wisconsin Penn State Notre Dame Florida Georgia

The top 10 in the AP Poll are as follows:

Alabama LSU Clemson Ohio State Oklahoma Wisconsin Penn State Notre Dame Florida Georgia

Obviously, it’s no surprise at all that Alabama remained number one. They dominated Texas A&M in spectacular fashion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nick Saban’s guys just tore the Aggies to shreds in a way that was almost cruel to watch.

Clemson dropping from two to three in the AP Poll is absolutely shocking. They rocked Florida State 45-14. Dabo Swinney’s squad bounced back off the bye week and a weak performance a couple weeks ago by annihilating a fellow ACC team.

They looked like the Tigers squad of 2018, and that should terrify the college football world. Yes, LSU got a big win, but jumping Clemson is absurd and another example of SEC delusion.

Unfortunately for Georgia, they dropped dramatically after losing to a South Carolina team that entered the game with a grand total of two wins.

You just hate to see an overly-hyped SEC team go down. You just hate to see it! That loss allowed Ohio State to take the number four position all for themselves.

[embedded content]

As for my Badgers, we’re up to number six after beating Michigan State 38-0, and have a game with Illinois next week. Through six games, they have four shutouts and have given up only 29 points.

The defense is truly terrifying, and the game against OSU in two weeks should be an epic one.

[embedded content]

Sound off in the comments with where your team is, and your thoughts on the rankings. It was a great weekend of college football, and we’re lined up for another fun day this upcoming Saturday.