(DAILY MAIL) — A young mother says she has a ‘mini sumo wrestler’ living with her after giving birth to a healthy baby girl weighing almost six kilograms – and she wasn’t even full term.

Emma and Daniel Millar welcomed Remi Frances Millar at Wollongong Hospital, south of Sydney, on Monday via emergency caesarean.

While an average Australian baby weighs just 3.3kg, Ms Millar gave birth to Remi at 5.88kg when she was 38 weeks and two days.

Read the full story ›