President TrumpDonald John TrumpGiuliani says he is unaware of reported federal investigation Louisiana’s Democratic governor forced into runoff Lawmakers focus their ire on NBA, not China MORE‘s former top aide Stephen Bannon says that his old boss should consider shaking up his legal team, and in particular appeared to call for the removal of Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiGiuliani says he is unaware of reported federal investigation Trump says Giuliani is still his lawyer Sondland to tell Congress ‘no quid pro quo’ from Trump: report MORE.

In an interview airing Sunday on AM 970 “The Answer,” Bannon told host John Catsimatidis that Giuliani had gotten “over his skis” in his contacts with Ukrainian government officials urging President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration to open a criminal investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGiuliani says he is unaware of reported federal investigation Trump says Giuliani is still his lawyer Sondland to tell Congress ‘no quid pro quo’ from Trump: report MORE (D).

ADVERTISEMENT

Giuliani and Trump’s conversations with Zelensky are at the center House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

Democrats argue that Trump was soliciting foreign assistance in his reelection efforts. Biden is a top contender for the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nomination.

“Rudy Giuliani, whom we all admire, and many of us love, looks like he may have gotten over his skis on some of this situation in Ukraine. I think the president’s going to have to rethink his legal team,” Bannon said.

“Right now the numbers are going the wrong way. And Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiWhy calls for impeachment have become commonplace The Constitution doesn’t require a vote to start the impeachment process Louisiana voters head to the polls in governor’s race as Trump urges GOP support MORE is trying to drive this home.… and she will use the mainstream media as her weapon to overturn the election of Donald Trump,” the former Breitbart News chief added.

Two of Giuliani’s associates known to be working with the former New York City mayor on his efforts to spur an investigation into Biden by the Ukrainian government were arrested this week attempting to leave the country at Dulles International Airport in Virginia on suspicions of committing campaign finance law violations related hundreds of thousands of dollars in supposedly illegal foreign donations made to pro-Trump organizations such as the America First PAC.

Trump has attempted to distance himself from the two men, Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas, while defending his attorney in recent days over the growing scandal.