Attorney General William BarrWilliam Pelham BarrDemocratic lawmaker says Barr’s reported meeting with Murdoch should be investigated Trump to meet Italian president at White House next week Barr criticizes LGBT curriculums without opt-outs MORE in a speech Friday bemoaned the “moral upheaval” of religious values in the United States, saying it has brought “suffering and misery.”

Barr made the comments during an address at the University of Notre Dame Law School. He said the deterioration of religion in the country is an “organized destruction” by secularists in an “unremitting assault on religion and traditional values,” according to CNN.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Among the militant secularists are many so-called progressives. But where is the progress?” Barr asked.

This “upheaval” has caused illegitimacy rates, drug use and the number of “angry, alienated young males” to increase, CNN reported he said.

“The campaign to destroy the traditional moral order has coincided and I believe has brought with it immense suffering and misery,” CNN reported he said. “And yet the forces of secularism, ignoring these tragic results, press on with even greater militancy.”

Barr said the “spiritual void” left from the demolition of religion is not filled by any “secular creed.”

The attorney general is following the Justice Department’s efforts to give more rights to faith-based organizations in the court system, according to CNN. The department’s attorneys have been filing legal documents defending the rights of religious schools and businesses.