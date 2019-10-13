Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders objected to an observation that he and Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren are “pretty much the same.”

“There are differences between Elizabeth and myself. Elizabeth Warren, I think as you know, has said that she is a capitalist through her bones. I’m not,” Sanders told ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” that aired Sunday.

[embedded content]

“I think the situation we face today in this country, of the greed and corruption that is existing in Washington, that is existing in the corporate elite level, we have massive amounts of price fixing going on, we’re they only major country on earth not to guarantee health care to all people … I think business as usual and doing it the old fashioned way is not good enough,” he said. (RELATED: They Key To Winning In 2020 Will Be Properly Explaining Socialism, Says Bernie Sanders)

“I’m the only candidate that’s going to say to the ruling class, the corporate elite, enough with your greed and corruption,” Sanders continued. “We need real change.”

The self-declared Democratic socialist declared: “we need a political revolution.”

The senator, who, in an email obtained by the Daily Caller, is offering campaign stickers that read, “Billionaires Should Not Exist,” raged against the fossils fuel industries, where “we’ve got companies making billions of dollars a year in profit … oh, and by the way, they’re destroying the planet.”

Sanders has said that he believes there are only 12 years available to save the planet from global warming.

The Democratic presidential candidate who remains in third place but continues to fundraise at levels that exceed his opponents, played down talk that either his age (78) or his recent heart attack should discourage people from supporting him. Sanders said he is “running a more vigorous campaign” than anyone else in the race and that he intends shortly to release all his medical records. Speaking of his health crisis and how he ignored warnings of an impending attack, the senator said, “I should have put two and two together and I didn’t.”

“Maybe one of the lessons I have to tell you that I learned is that I’m going to fight even harder than I have for Medicare for All.” (RELATED: Would Medicare For All Have Been There For Bernie?)

Sanders also commented on the impeachment crisis and dismissed Republican calls for a vote on the issue in the House of Representatives, calling that “not a major issue.” He also said he is “nervous” that if impeachment succeeds in the Houser that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will not hold a proper trial in the Senate.

McConnell has said he would have no choice but to hold a trial but that he intends to use the Republican majority in the Senate to stop the impeachment of President Donald Trump by a “left-wing mob.”