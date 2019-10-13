On Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) noted his 2020 Democratic presidential nomination race opponent Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was a self-proclaimed “capitalist,” while he was not.

Sanders said, “I think she’s a very, very good senator, but there are differences between Elizabeth and myself. Elizabeth, as you know, said she’s a capitalist through her bones. I’m not. I think the situation we face in this country of the greed and corruption that is existing in Washington, that is existing at the corporate elite level where you have massive amounts of price-fixing going on with the drug companies.”

“We’re the only major country on earth not to guarantee health care, where we have right now as we speak in the fossil fuel industry, you have companies making billions of dollars a year in profit,” he continued. “By the way, they’re destroying the planet. Business as usual and doing it the old fashion way is not good enough. What we need is, in fact — I don’t want to get people to nervous—we need a political revolution. I’m the only candidate that’s going to say to the ruling class, the corporate elite, enough with your greed and corruption. We need real change.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN