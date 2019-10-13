Joe Biden said Sunday he didn’t consult with his son about Hunter Biden’s decision to resign from the board of a Chinese-backed private equity company, nor about the statement that was released announcing the younger Biden’s decision.

“The statement my son put out today, I saw when he put it out,” the former vice president told reporters after he spoke at a union forum in Altoona, Iowa. “I was told it was going to be put out. I did not consult with him.”

On Sunday, Hunter Biden’s lawyer released a statement that the younger Biden would be resigning from the board of a Chinese-backed private equity company and pledged that he wouldn’t work for any foreign-owned companies or serve on their boards if his father is elected president.

Hunter Biden’s actions followed attacks from President Donald Trump and other Republicans about his work in foreign countries, including Ukraine.

At the United Food and Commercial Workers’ event, Biden also said he’d seek to “build on the squeaky-clean transparent environment that we had in the Obama-Biden White House” by preventing family members from serving in the White House or working with foreign companies.

“No one in my family will have an office in the White House, will sit in meetings as if they’rea cabinet member, will in fact have any business relationship with anyone that relates to a foreign corporation or a foreign country,” Biden said. “Period. Period.”