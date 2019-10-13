(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Pete Buttigieg does not agree with Beto O’Rourke’s idea to strip religious institutions of their tax-exempt status.

Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, Buttigieg, who is gay, said O’Rourke’s view that churches should be taxed if they don’t support same-sex marriage is a step too far.

“I agree that anti-discrimination law ought to be applied to all institutions, but the idea you are going to strip churches of their tax exempt status if they haven’t found their way toward blessing same-sex marriage, I’m not sure he understood the implications of what he was saying,” Buttigieg said.

