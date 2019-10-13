St. Helena, Calif.—Saturday morning a crowd of Californians held a peaceful demonstration to support Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement in front of a vineyard owned by Yao Ming, the former big star of National Basketball Association (NBA).

The demonstration was triggered by Yao’s criticism to Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey’s tweet in support of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement.

Yao is the current president of Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) in China. Under the leadership of Yao, CBA has stopped its working relations with NBA.

“We, many Chinese immigrants in the San Francisco Bay Area, are very angry at Yao Ming’s behavior,” stated the press release from the demonstrators. They criticized Yao’s careless behavior on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protest and his action against freedom of speech.

The press release said that Yao “chose not to support his former mentor’s freedom of speech but immediately denounced the NBA”.

St. Helena is a small city in Napa County. Yao owns a vineyard and restaurant business called Yao Family Wines, located at the city’s Main Street.

Protester Fang Zheng holding a banner in front of Yao Ming’s restaurant. (Nathan Su/The Epoch Times)

The protesters stood on the sidewalk in front of Yao’s property holding the following signs:

Support Hong Kong! Oppose Tyranny.

Stand with Daryl Morey.

Yao Ming, Shame on You.

Free Hong Kong, Free China!

Fight for Freedom, Stand with Hong Kong.

The demonstrators press release also suggests that Yao Ming close his businesses in the United States, “so that he could focus on his role as the president of the Chinese Basketball Association.”

Main Street happens to be the major street of the small city. It was quite busy on Saturday. Quite a few drivers beeped their horns when passing by to show their support to the demonstrators.

Fang Zheng, one of the demonstrators, spoke to The Epoch Times: “Yao plays an ugly role to show his loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) by attacking American citizens freedom of speech.”

Fang joined the demonstration sitting in a wheelchair. He lost his two legs in the morning of June 4, 1989, when Tiananmen Square massacre took place. A CCP military tank caught him from behind and crashed both of his legs.

Fang was a senior level student in Beijing Sport University at the time of losing his legs.

Fang is the current president of Chinese Democracy Education Foundation, a San Francisco based nonprofit organization. Fang came to the United States in 200, and has been an activist for China’s democracy ever since.

Fang said that Yao showed some independent personality when he was in America playing for Houston Rockets. But he changed after he went back to China and became an official of the regime. “He is now a part of China’s dark political system now,” Fang commented.

China’s State Department spokesperson has openly criticized NBA. The Chinese Consulate in Houston demanded NBA to correct Morey’s mistake. China’s CCTV, CCP’s mouth piece, has canceled the live broadcasting for NBA’s two coming contests.

“Yao Ming has a split personality,” said Zhao Changqing, another demonstrator. He criticized Yao enjoying an American lifestyle, having his family and business in the United States, while against the constitutional rights of American people.

Zhao is also an activist for China’s democracy. In 1989 he was a college freshman in China before the Tiananmen Square massacre. He said after the massacre he was jailed six times for a total of 11 years in China within the last 30 years for promoting China’s democracy.

Zhao was one of the sponsors who initiated Global Alliance to Support Hong Kong, an organization with its mission to support Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement.

Zhao urged Yao to pay respect to freedom and democracy, or “otherwise he should close his business here and take his family back to Beijing since he likes Beijing’s tyranny so much.”

Yao has been active in China’s politics. The former big NBA star became a member of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in 2013. CPPCC is China’s elite political alliance supporting CCP’s ruling power.

Zheng Yun, another demonstrator, said the reason for her to join Saturday’s demonstration was to pay respect to the universal values of freedom and democracy as a Chinese person. “We want Americans to know that not all Chinese people are brainwashed,” Zheng asserted.

Zheng stated that the athletic spirit is supposed to be a noble part of humanity, but now its nobility is threatened by China’s communist regime.

Zheng is the president of the Northern California branch of the Federation for a Democratic China.

The Yao Family Wines restaurant declined to comment about the protest.