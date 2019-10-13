The Seattle Seahawks handed the Cleveland Browns another loss on Sunday.

Despite being hyped as the greatest team of all-time, Baker Mayfield and company fell to an abysmal 2-4 after losing to Russell Wilson's squad 32-28.

It turns out that simply talking about being good doesn’t actually translate into wins!

It is truly hilarious how bad the Cleveland Browns are. It’s truly spectacular how bad the Browns actually turned out to be once the season started.

2-4! They have a grand total of two wins, and lost at home today! This is like a dream come true for football fans everywhere.

I literally can’t get enough of watching Cleveland fail. It keeps me young.

I have no idea what the fix is for the Browns. Maybe they’re just truly meant to be awful forever. Who knows at this point.

It’s nothing but chaos for the Browns, and Russell Wilson might have successfully ended their season today. Once you go down 2-4, it’s damn near impossible to ever come back and make the playoff.

Now they get to play the Patriots. Have fun, Cleveland! It only gets worse from here!