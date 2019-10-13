(THE COLLEGE FIX) — There’s still over two weeks to go until Halloween, but Michigan State University wants to get a head start — to make sure students’ costumes meet the approval of the politically correct set.

Posters asking “Is Your Costume Racially, Culturally, or Ethnically Based?” appeared in dorms last week courtesy of the school’s Residence Education and Housing Services. The placards feature examples of “costume fails”: a guy dressed like a mariachi, women dressed as a Native American (“hypersexualized racism”) and in a Japanese kimono, and … a space alien (allegedly represents “illegal aliens”?).

According to The American Mirror, this is the third year of costume guidance at MSU.

