As rapidly as our worldly technology is changing, so too are the increasing reports of UFO activity, making it imperative a Democratic country like the United States stays ahead of the world on UFOs, according defense analyst Marik Von Rennenkampff.

“First, the national security implications of getting to the bottom of these incidents are beyond obvious,” Von Rennenkampff wrote in an op-ed for The Hill, highlighting “3 reasons to investigate the US Navy UFO incidents.” “In addition to posing a serious collision risk, determining the nature of the objects – whether benign, easily explainable phenomena or potentially threatening – is of critical importance.

“Indeed, by some accounts, such incidents are occurring with increased frequency.”

The defense analyst added technology could be developed to curb climate change on Earth and perhaps develop faster ways to travel through water, air, and space.

“Moreover, advanced, physics-challenging technology would be the Holy Grail for any nation,” he wrote. “Given the anti-democratic and authoritarian inclinations of some major world powers, it is imperative that such capabilities fall into the ‘right’ (i.e., democratic) hands.”

Humanity “is driven by curiosity,” he continued, pointing to a UFO sighting reported by Naval Cmdr. David Fravor, who was “‘weirded out’ by an object – with no visible propulsion system or wings – that accelerated, decelerated and, ultimately, disappeared from view at extreme speed, ‘like nothing ever seen.'”

“Throughout history the human inclination to explore the unknown has precipitated monumental advances in a short span of time,” he concluded. “Given the slim chance that what CDR Fravor, his colleagues and their sensors observed reflects bona fide technical capabilities, a well-funded and efficiently managed public investigation is not only warranted, it should be prioritized.