Defense Secretary Mark EsperMark EsperSunday Show Preview: Trump’s allies and administration defend decision on Syria Five ways Trump’s Syria decision spells trouble Commander of Syrian Kurds to US: ‘You are leaving us to be slaughtered’ MORE defended President Trump Donald John TrumpGiuliani says he is unaware of reported federal investigation Louisiana’s Democratic governor forced into runoff Lawmakers focus their ire on NBA, not China MORE‘s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria during an interview with Fox News’s Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceHouse GOP Intel member: ‘Why should I care about’ another Trump whistleblower House Democrat: Trump ‘dangerously abused his oath of office’ Democrats are ‘giddy over’ impeachment inquiry, Republican says MORE, insisting that Turkey was ready to invade the country to attack Kurdish forces regardless of the U.S. actions.

In the face of questioning from Wallace, who suggested Turkey might not have gone through with the offensive if Trump had not removed the 50 U.S. troops, Esper said the U.S. could not have prevented it.

“I think they were fully committed,” Esper said of Turkey. “We are not going to go to war against Turkey, that’s not what we signed up for.”

Wallace asked whether the troops could have served as a tripwire, and suggested that Turkey would not have begun the incursion if Trump had not announced the move to remove them.

Esper said U.S. troops should not be likened to a tripwire.

“I’m not one to classify them as a tripwire and sacrifice them, if you will,” he said.

“We only sacrifice them if Turkey goes ahead—maybe we would have stopped them,” Wallace countered.

Esper responded that Turkey was determined to press into Syria no matter what.

On FOX News Sunday: Mark Esper reacts to breaking news in Syria in the wake of President Trump pulling back troops. Esper says, “we should not put U.S. forces in between a Turkish advance.” #FNS #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/2y7gtmWO61 — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) October 13, 2019

Turkey launched its offense just days after Trump announced U.S. troops would be leaving. When he made the announcement, he said it was because Turkey intended to launch an incursion into the area.

In the face of condemnations of the decision by GOP lawmakers, Trump has said it is not right for the U.S. to take part in endless wars in the Middle East.

Esper acknowledged bad behavior by Turkey.

“I think the arc of their behavior over the past several years has been terrible— we see them doing all these things that frankly concern us,” he said of the NATO ally.

Asked how he would respond to contentions by Kurdish leaders that the U.S. exit from northern Syria is “leaving us to be slaughtered,” Esper responded “I would say what we’ve been saying, we are doing everything we can to get the Turks to stop this egregious behavior.”

“If they do something that would strike or interests or allies, we will respond,” he added.