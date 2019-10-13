“We will be putting on the floor of the Senate and the House … a joint resolution that urges the president to undo his decision to do everything he can to protect the Kurds, to do everything that we must do to prevent ISIS terrorists from escaping, and make sure that Turkey respects existing agreements related to Syria and with the United States,” Schumer said. ADVERTISEMENT Trump’s decision to pull back U.S. troops from northern Syria has sparked fierce bipartisan backlash on Capitol Hill, where lawmakers warned it would endanger allies, including the Kurds, and strengthen ISIS. “I’m going to work so hard to pass this resolution, this joint resolution, this bipartisan resolution to try and get the president to undo what he has done,” Schumer added.

The Democrats’ resolution is still being drafted, according to Schumer, but in addition to urging Trump to reverse his decision, it will also call on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to end military action and on the United States to “ensure that the Turkish military respects existing agreements and acts with restraint.” It also backs military and humanitarian support for the Kurds.

The resolution is the latest sign of the pushback Trump is facing from lawmakers.

“I think they were fully committed,” Esper said of Turkey on “Fox News Sunday.” “We are not going to go to war, another war in the Middle East, against Turkey. … That’s not what we signed up for.”