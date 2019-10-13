(PROVIDENCE JOURNAL) — As if the time spent waiting to do business at the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles wasn’t costly enough, the state agency wants Rhode Islanders to pay extra for the privilege.

A $15 “in-person” customer-service fee is one of the ideas the DMV is pitching to Gov. Gina Raimondo in its annual budget request.

Another is a $15 “late fee” that would hit motorists renewing a license or registration that has expired. Both fees, included in the DMV’s plan for the year starting next July 1, would come on top of what customers have to pay to complete either transaction.

