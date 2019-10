(ABC AUSTRALIA) — A Queensland primary school teacher was so drunk she passed out in front of her grade-two students, in one of a string of incidents that exposed children to “considerable risk”, the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal (QCAT) has found.

The woman, who cannot be identified, has been banned from teaching for two years after she was found drunk at school on multiple occasions over a two-year period.

The tribunal recently handed down its findings against the former teacher.

Read the full story ›