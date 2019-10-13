The siblings of an armed robber who was shot and killed last week while robbing an Ohio Dollar General say it was “wrong” for the store clerk to defend himself by pulling a firearm and shooting the robber.

Roosevelt Rappley, 23, entered a Dollar General store in Dayton, Ohio, last Wednesday around 6:20 p.m., where he pulled a firearm, pointed it at several individuals in the store, and demanded money from the clerk, WHIO-TV reported. A separate worker, who was armed, drew a firearm and shot Rappley in the chest. Rappley then left the store and collapsed outside, where he died.

According to Rappley’s siblings, who spoke with WHIO, it was “wrong” that the employee shot their brother in self-defense.

“He’s got some responsibility, but not all,” Rappley’s sister said. “Right and wrong is wrong, that was wrong for that clerk to shoot my brother in the chest.”

“Yes, he’s robbing them. Oh, well! Call the police, that’s what you’re supposed to do. You’re not supposed to take matters into your own hands!” she continued.

The 911 call indicated the employee fired his weapon in self-defense.

“I just had somebody try to attempt and rob me over here at Dollar General on Gettysburg. Came in with a firearm, threatened to take money out the drawer, pointed a gun at me and my staff members,” the caller told dispatchers. “He pointed a gun at me, I had a firearm on me, I pulled my firearm and I shot him in self-defense.”

While authorities will give all evidence to a prosecutor for review, charges are not expected against the employee who shot Rappley.