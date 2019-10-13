Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev,, says President Donald Trump is “a very, very smart man” who won’t be easy to defeat in 2020.

In an interview with “Axe Files” host David Axelrod, airing Saturday night on CNN, the veteran lawmaker who retired in 2016 said he’s changed his previous biting criticism of Trump as a “spoiled brat” and “con artist.”

“I used to think that Donald Trump was not too smart. I certainly don’t believe that anymore,” he said.

“I don’t think he’s, intellectually, a powerhouse but he is basically a very, very smart man. No matter what the subject, any argument he involves himself in, it’s on his terms. You’re always arguing against him. He never, never, is willing to debate an issue on terms that aren’t his,” Reid told Axelrod.

“Anyone that thinks Trump’s going to be beaten easily should have another thing coming,” he added in warning to Democrats running in 2020.

Reid also said he’s “disappointed” in the state of the Senate — and GOP senators “who are afraid to speak out against things that [Trump] does.”

“The only person we’ve gotten to say anything is [Sen.] Mitt Romney, [R-Utah] and {Sen. Ben] Sasse [R-Neb.] has said something out of Nebraska. Other than that, they don’t say anything,” he lamented.

He even chided Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., for his alliance with the president.

“It’s amazing what happened to him when [Arizona GOP Sen.] John McCain died,” Reid said. “He suddenly was no longer a John McCain Republican. He became a South-Carolina-I-want-to-get-reelected Republican, and he is a tote and fetch guy for the President.”

“I had such admiration for him. I’m so disappointed in what has happened to him. His whole personality has changed since John passed,” he said.