An Iowa high school teacher who lamented in a Facebook post that he did not have his “sniper rifle” for a visit by Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has resigned, according to the Des Moines Register.

Matt Baish, a science teacher at Waterloo West High School in Iowa, was previously placed on leave after the comment he made earlier this month on an article shared on Facebook detailing Thunberg’s climate activism.

“The Waterloo Schools employee put on administrative leave due to a social media post has resigned effective immediately,” read an emailed statement from a Waterloo Community School District spokeswoman, according to the news outlet. “West High School and the District are working to ensure classroom instruction continues for courses impacted by the departure.”

The Hill has reached out to the school district for comment.

Baish’s comment and personal Facebook page have since been deleted. He reportedly worked for the school district for more than 25 years before his resignation.

The teacher’s comment came a day before Thunberg joined thousands of activists in Iowa City on Oct. 4 for a climate strike.

“We teenagers and children shouldn’t have to take the responsibility but right now the world leaders keep acting like children and someone needs to be the adult in the room,” Thunberg said at the rally, the Register reported. “The world is waking up. We are the change and change is coming whether they like it or not.”

The teenage climate activist has gained international attention for her role in raising awareness of climate change and organizing rallies across the globe. She has been the target of attacks from some conservative commentators and was even mocked by President TrumpDonald John TrumpGiuliani says he is unaware of reported federal investigation Louisiana’s Democratic governor forced into runoff Lawmakers focus their ire on NBA, not China MORE for her outspokenness on climate change.