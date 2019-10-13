Hundreds of foreign women and children linked to Islamic State escaped from a camp in northeastern Syria when Turkish-backed fighters attacked it, U.S.-backed Kurdish forces controlling the area said, raising fears that the Turkish offensive will undermine American efforts to eliminate the extremist group.

The incident occurred at the camp of Ain Eissa, located along a highway Turkey had identified as strategic in the offensive it launched last week to drive Syrian Kurdish forces away from its border.

The Kurdish-led administration that runs northeastern Syria said Islamic State affiliates inside the camp took advantage of the Turkish attack to overpower the guards and force the gates open, allowing 785 people to run away. A humanitarian worker in contact with people in Ain Eissa said the camp’s management had fled after Turkish bombardment in the area.

The U.S. and other foreign governments have warned the Turkish offensive risks spreading more mayhem in the war-ravaged country and will distract the Kurdish-led militia, known as Syrian Democratic Forces, from combating Islamic State remnants and sleeper cells. The number of people displaced by the incursion had risen to 130,000 people by Sunday, the United Nations said.

Despite the dangers, a weakened and widely loathed Islamic State will be hard-pressed to repeat its 2014 campaign, when it seized a vast swath of Iraq and Syria and proclaimed a caliphate, some analysts say.

“The environment in Iraq and Syria now is completely different and ISIS escapees would have difficulty re-embedding themselves within local Sunni communities,” said

Alex Mello,

a security analyst at energy consulting firm Horizon Client Access. “It’s still a significant risk, but in my view probably won’t lead to rapid ISIS resurgence.”

Identities of the escapees weren’t known, but Save the Children, a charity, said the annex was home to 249 women and 700 children linked to Islamic State. The SDF have warned since Turkey began its operation against them that they are no longer in a position to guard the camps and prisons where thousands of Islamic State members who were captured on the battlefield are being held.

“No, you should not expect us to take care of your terrorist citizens while you have no issues with seeing our children getting killed, our people displaced and our region getting ethnically cleansed,” SDF spokesman

Mustafa Bali

said.

The instability in Syria is a major concern for neighboring Iraq, which shares a long border with territory under SDF control and claimed victory over Islamic State nearly two years ago. Prime Minister

Adel Abdul-Mahdi

on Friday directed the border force command to erect wire fences, observation towers and heat-detecting cameras along the frontier to prevent infiltration.

Military spokesman Brig. Gen.

Tahsin al-Khafaji

said Iraq was coordinating closely with Turkey, Syria, the coalition and the SDF so they could respond quickly in the event of any jailbreak. Iraq is also deploying more troops to the border.

“One of the concerns we have,” Mr. Khafaji said on Iraqi state television, “is whether terrorists who may get into Iraq would be able to coordinate with their sleeper cells in Iraq.”

In the fifth day of the assault, the Turkish military continued to pummel border towns with heavy artillery and aerial bombardments, as factions of Syrian fighters trained and equipped by Turkey reached sections of the M4 highway.

As fighting intensifies, the Kurds’ control over detention centers filled with Islamic State members is seen as rapidly weakening.

Women in the nearby al-Hol refugee camp were closely following news of the escape from Ain Eissa on their phones. Phones are banned in the camp but most foreign women keep them in secret.

Since Turkey invaded Syria, women in the camp have used them more openly because guards are no longer conducting overnight raids of their tents, a woman in the camp said.

“Everyone is happy, definitely,” said the woman detained in the foreign section of the camp. “People who are not radical like me are happy because we obviously will go home soon or at least get better living conditions [hopefully]. And the radical people hope to either run away from here or go and get saved by the brothers,” she added, referring to Islamic State fighters.

In his most recent speech, Islamic State leader

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

urged his followers to break detained members out of the prisons and camps where they are being held. The extremist group’s fighters are held in prisons rather than camps, but the Turkish incursion could still jeopardize their security, analysts and officials say.

The families of Islamic State fighters have been using the Internet and secret messaging groups to coordinate their escape from the al-Hol camp, according to SDF officials and family members held there. Smugglers charge a fee for the escape, demanding up to $12,000 a head.

Um Mshaghel,

another Islamic State family member living in the camp, said she is desperate to escape but can’t afford the smuggler’s fee.

“Me and my girls are tired, we have gotten nothing but sickness from here,” she said.

Ahmad al Omar,

an SDF Arab commander, acknowledged that some wives of Islamic State fighters had escaped.

“Because of the pressure on the SDF the sleeper cells have woken up and there are smugglers that are helping,” said Mr. Omar. “It is not our priority to defend the camp. This is an issue for the entire world.”

—David Gauthier-Villars and Raja Abdulrahim in Istanbul contributed to this article.

