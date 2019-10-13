(DAILY CALLER) — In a new interview published by The New York Times, Former FBI Director James Comey revealed that he longs for the day where he can erase his Twitter account.

“I have a fantasy about on January 21, 2021, deleting my Twitter and moving on to something else,” he told NYT. “But until then, I can’t.”

Comey has been an open critic of President Trump and was spotted campaigning for a Democrat last year. He told NYT that he plans to spend the next 13 months working to prevent Donald Trump’s re-election.

Read the full story ›