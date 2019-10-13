Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs’s July death—with oxycodone, fentanyl and alcohol in his system—has opened a new and explosive drug problem for Major League Baseball, as an Angels’ public-relations executive has spoken to federal investigators about his own drug use with Skaggs and the team’s knowledge of the situation.

Eric Kay, the Angels’ director of communications, told federal investigators that he provided oxycodone to Skaggs and abused it with him over an extended period of time, Kay’s attorney, Michael Molfetta, confirmed. Kay also claimed that two other Angels officials were aware of Skaggs’s drug use and gave investigators the names of other players who he believed were using opiates while playing for the Angels.

Kay made his statements in separate meetings with U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents last month, one in Dallas and one in Santa Ana, Calif. ESPN first reported the nature of Kay’s involvement with Skaggs and his interviews with federal officials on Saturday.

Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room at the Hilton in Southlake, Texas, on July 1, having choked on his own vomit. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Molfetta said that he ultimately expects Kay to be charged in the case, either in Texas or California.

Kay told investigators that he obtained six oxycodone pills and gave three to Skaggs a day or two before the Angels left Anaheim, Calif, for a road series against the Texas Rangers. He doesn’t believe the pills he gave to Skaggs in California were the ones that led to Skaggs’s death, because Skaggs would typically go to a bathroom to take the pills shortly after receiving them, sometimes with Kay.

In this instance, Skaggs went to the bathroom, but Kay didn’t accompany him and couldn’t say for sure if Skaggs ingested them then. Kay told investigators that the day the team left for Texas, Skaggs contacted him asking for more oxycodone, but he didn’t fulfill the request.

“Eric Kay does not relish the position that, by his own admission, he put himself in,” Molfetta said. “At the same time, he does not deserve to be blamed for Tyler Skaggs’s death. He does not deserve to be blamed for Tyler Skaggs’s addiction.”

After autopsy and toxicology reports released in August revealed the cause of Skaggs’s death, his family put out a statement saying, “We were shocked to learn that it may involve an employee of the Los Angeles Angels.” On Saturday, Rusty Hardin, the family’s attorney, released a new statement saying, “The Skaggs family continues to mourn the loss of a beloved son, brother, husband, and son-in-law. They greatly appreciate the work that law enforcement is doing, and are patiently awaiting the results of the investigation.”

The Angels, meanwhile, denied any prior knowledge of the situation. Angels president John Carpino said, “We have never heard that any employee was providing illegal narcotics to any player, or that any player was seeking illegal narcotics.”

The MLB joint drug agreement stipulates that any MLB official aware of a player’s drug abuse must report it. MLB doesn’t test major leaguers for opioids unless it has reasonable cause to do so. Tony Clark, the executive director of the MLB Players Association, said last month that “it is appropriate and important to re-examine all of our drug protocols relating to education, treatment and prevention.”

The league and union expect to discuss changes to the sport’s drug program as soon as this winter.

“MLB was unaware of any of these allegations,” a league spokesperson said. “MLB will fully cooperate with the government investigation and conduct its own investigation when the government investigation is completed.”

Molfetta, a criminal defense attorney based in Southern California, said Kay initially hired him because he feared being made a scapegoat for Skaggs’s death.

Kay, who joined the Angels’ communications staff as an intern in 1996, has been on paid leave since July. It is the second time this season he has been on leave.

“What I know is that Tyler Skaggs died tragically and died as a result of his own demons,” Molfetta said in an interview in September. “I understand the need in our world that everybody wants to assign blame, but before anybody seeks to lay that at Eric Kay’s feet, there are a lot of facts that need to be flushed out.”

Write to Jared Diamond at jared.diamond@wsj.com