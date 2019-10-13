Los Angeles firefighters lifted all evacuation orders Saturday afternoon after determining that threats from a wildfire near the northern edge of the city had mainly passed.

But the Los Angeles Fire Department said the fire was still only 41% contained by Sunday morning.

The Saddleridge fire in the Sylmar, Granada Hills and Chatsworth neighborhoods was sparked Thursday night. The cause is still under investigation. By Saturday night, the fast-moving flames had burned through 7,965 acres, destroying or damaging 32 structures.

Emergency officials said they were up against dry Santa Ana winds, difficult topography and lush vegetation in fighting the flames, though slowing winds at the start of the weekend allowed overnight air operations Friday into Saturday to provide support to firefighters on the ground.

Roughly 1,000 emergency personnel had been assigned to the Saddleridge fire.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said one civilian death from cardiac arrest was linked to the fire, and three firefighters suffered minor injuries.

“My heart goes out to those who have been impacted by the Saddleridge Fire,” Los Angeles Mayor

Eric Garcetti

said Saturday night. He thanked firefighters and other first responders, saying, “if not for their quick action, we know the destruction would have been much worse.”

Portions of Angeles National Forest were ordered closed beginning Saturday because of the fire.

Meanwhile, California utilities reversed moves that earlier last week had cut power to hundreds of thousands of customers across the state in an effort to limit the likelihood of other blazes amid high wind threats.

Southern California Edison had shut off power to almost 24,000 customers, with the outages peaking on Thursday and Friday, according to the company. By Sunday, service had been restored to all but 18 customers. Elsewhere in the state,

PG&E Corp.

said Saturday it had restored power to all 738,000 customers, across 34 counties, after it had instituted preventive cuts.

Write to Melissa Korn at melissa.korn@wsj.com