(OSHKOSH NORTHWESTERN) — OSHKOSH – A former Oshkosh man previously sentenced to probation after he was accused of sexually assaulting children faces new federal charges after police say he tried to meet someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl for sex.

Tommy Lee Jenkins, 32, who recently moved from Oshkosh to Whitestown, Indiana, was arrested by local and federal authorities, according to U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger of the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Jenkins began exchanging instant messages with a person he thought was a 14-year-old girl on Oct. 1, according to the Justice Department. The person was actually an investigator with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

