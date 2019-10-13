Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio wasn’t too pleased with the media after losing to Wisconsin 38-0 on Saturday.

Dantonio was asked after the game if it was a “mistake” to not bring in new offensive coaches, and he replied, “I don’t think we ask those questions right now. We’re six, seven games into the schedule. I think that’s sort of a dumba** question to be honest with you.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the tense exchange below.

Reporter: Was it a mistake not to bring in a new offensive staff? Mark Dantonio was having none of it. pic.twitter.com/EeLaUNpSIL — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 12, 2019

While I find Dantonio’s remark funny, let’s not get ahead of ourselves here. The Spartans lost 38-0 to the Badgers.

There shouldn’t be any question that’s off the table. They looked like a high school team out there against the Badgers.

Now, part of that is because Wisconsin is just so damn good. Another part of it is because MSU just doesn’t seem to know how to move the football.

[embedded content]

You know how you avoid getting asked questions about the offensive coaching staff? You don’t lose by more than five touchdowns to Wisconsin.

It’s pretty simple. If you don’t want to get hounded by the press, then don’t lose. It’s shockingly easy to figure out.

To paraphrase Herb Brooks after losing to the Soviet Union in an exhibition match, right now for Michigan State it’s everybody’s net after giving up 38-0 unanswered. Everything should be on the table right now.

[embedded content]

Best of luck to Michigan State the rest of the way. From the looks of things, they’re going to need all the help they can get.