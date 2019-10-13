(WTAE) — INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A 16-year-old girl from Homer City, Indiana County, is facing juvenile charges after Pennsylvania State Police said she kicked and scratched multiple state troopers while she was in custody Friday morning.

State police in Indiana said the girl was reported missing Thursday evening. She was located early Friday morning and brought to the barracks.

Around 6:45 a.m. Friday, troopers took the girl’s cellphone and placed it on a desk in the barracks. Troopers do not allow anyone in custody to have a cell phone.

Read the full story ›