The Fox News poll that said 51 percent of voters surveyed supported impeaching President Donald Trump didn’t properly represent Republican and Independent voters, according to a New York Post analysis.

The news outlet said the party-affiliation breakdown was incorrect, and suggested a poll weighted with the new numbers would have concluded that just 44.9 percent favored impeachment compared with the 44.4 percent who opposed it.

The pollster, Braun Research, said 48 percent of the respondents were Democrats. The actual breakdown, according to the post, is: 31% Democrat, 29% Republican and 38% independent, according to Gallup.

The 51 percent was a new high. In July, 42 percent favored impeachment and removal, while 5 percent said impeach but don’t remove him. Forty-five percent opposed impeachment.