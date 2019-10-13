Police SWAT teams in Boca Raton, Florida, moved in on a shopping mall on Saturday to investigate reports of a shooting there, police said.

Officers of the Boca Raton police department were on the scene of the Town Center Mall “conducting an active search of the area,” police said in a Twitter alert, adding that members of the public should avoid the vicinity.

It was not immediately known whether gunshots had actually been fired at the mall. But local media reported that the mall was placed on a security lockdown.

Police said on Twitter that shoppers and employees of the mall were being advised to “shelter in place” while police and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams searched the premises.

Boca Raton is a coastal South Florida suburb about 45 miles (72 km) north of Miami.

Video clips that appeared to have been taken by onlookers and were posted online by local television station WPTV showed large numbers of emergency vehicles converging on the area, and armed uniformed police entering the mall as a group of shoppers hurriedly moved away from its entrance. (Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Will Dunham and Nick Zieminski)