The police chief in Pelham, New Hampshire, says an armed attack on a wedding Saturday morning was cut short when guests “gang-tackled” the gunman.

Breitbart News reported two people being shot at a New England Pentecostal Ministries’ church and NECN reports a wedding was taking place at the time the shooting occurred.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Dale Holloway, allegedly opened fire during the wedding, shooting and wounding Bishop Stanley Choate and 60-year-old Claire McMullen. Holloway was then subdued by the wedding guests and held until police arrived.

Pelham Police Chief Joseph Roark said the wedding guests “basically gang-tackled” Holloway.

The Associated Press reports “Holloway is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.