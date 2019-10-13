A Fox News poll published last week discovered “record support” for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The survey found that 51 percent of voters want Trump impeached and removed from office, while just 40 percent of voters do not want the president impeached. The poll showed a significant jump in those who want Trump’s impeachment from July. At the time, just 42 percent of voters said they want Trump impeached.

However, according to an analysis by the New York Post, the polling firm that conducted the survey — Braun Research — underrepresented Republicans and Independents, therefore skewing the poll’s results.

A more accurate voter representation would have resulted in nearly identical results for pro-impeachment and anti-impeachment support, the Post found.

From the Post:

Princeton, New Jersey, pollster Braun Research, which conducted the survey, noted 48% of its respondents were Democrats. But the actual breakdown of party-affiliation is 31% Democrat, 29% Republican and 38% independent, according to Gallup. A poll weighted for party affiliation would have concluded that 44.9% favored impeachment and 44.4% opposed it, a Post analysis has concluded.

In response to the poll, which received widespread attention in the media due to the significance of the results, Trump bashed the polling firm and Fox News.

“From the day I announced I was running for President, I have NEVER had a good @FoxNews Poll. Whoever their Pollster is, they suck. But @FoxNews is also much different than it used to be in the good old days,” he wrote on Twitter last Thursday.

Still, other polling conducted in recent weeks suggests that support for Trump’s impeachment is on the rise.