President Donald Trump responded Saturday to news that his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, is now under investigation for his Ukraine dealings.

“So now they are after the legendary ‘crime buster’ and greatest Mayor in the history of NYC, Rudy Giuliani. He may seem a little rough around the edges sometimes, but he is also a great guy and wonderful lawyer,” the president said.

The New York Times reported Friday that federal prosecutors in Manhattan have initiated an investigation into Giuliani to determine if the former New York City mayor “broke lobbying laws in his dealings in Ukraine.”

The investigation also seeks to examine whether Giuliani or his associates sought to “undermine” Marie Yovanovitch, a top American ambassador who was recalled from Ukraine in May.

On Friday, Trump seemingly distanced himself from Giuliani, telling reporters that he was unsure if Giuliani was still his personal attorney.

The president walked back that statement Saturday during an interview with Fox News host Jeanine Pirro.

Trump and Giuliani also met on Saturday for a personal lunch, the Times reported.