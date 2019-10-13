Sen. Rand PaulRandal (Rand) Howard PaulSunday Show Preview: Trump’s allies and administration defend decision on Syria Ana Navarro clashes with Rand Paul in fiery exchange: ‘Don’t mansplain!’ Trump’s Syria blunder is escapism not strategy MORE (R-Ky.) on Sunday called for an investigation into the Democratic senators who sent a letter in 2018 to the prosecutor general of Ukraine requesting information on investigations into former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortHe who must not be named: How Hunter Biden became a conversation-stopper Schiff should consider using RICO framework to organize impeachment Giuliani consulted with Manafort on Ukraine info: report MORE.

Paul dodged questions from Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddHe who must not be named: How Hunter Biden became a conversation-stopper The Memo: GOP discontent deepens on Trump impeachment messaging Former Reagan official rips Republicans for backing Trump: ‘It’s like the invasion of the body snatchers’ MORE on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on whether President Trump Donald John TrumpGiuliani says he is unaware of reported federal investigation Louisiana’s Democratic governor forced into runoff Lawmakers focus their ire on NBA, not China MORE‘s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiGiuliani says he is unaware of reported federal investigation Trump says Giuliani is still his lawyer Sondland to tell Congress ‘no quid pro quo’ from Trump: report MORE‘s interactions with foreign governments to get information on former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGiuliani says he is unaware of reported federal investigation Trump says Giuliani is still his lawyer Sondland to tell Congress ‘no quid pro quo’ from Trump: report MORE bothered him.

“If anything’s consistent here, both parties have tried to involve themselves in Ukraine,” Paul said.

“If you’re going to condemn Trump, you need to condemn the Democratic senators,” he added. “It shouldn’t just be one-sided.”

The 2018 letter Paul referred to was sent by three Democratic senators — Sens. Robert Menendez Robert (Bob) MenendezSenators ask Treasury to probe Brazilian meatpacker with major US footprint Top Foreign Relations Democrat calls on Pompeo to recuse himself from Ukraine matters Democrats question Pence, Perry on travel to Ukraine MORE (N.J.), Dick Durbin (Ill.) and Patrick Leahy Patrick Joseph LeahySenator questions agencies on suicide prevention, response after Epstein’s death in federal custody During impeachment storm, senators cross aisle to lessen mass incarceration Congress hunts for offramp from looming shutdown fight MORE (Vt.) — to Ukraine’s prosecutor general, asking for the country’s assistance in the Mueller investigation. The letter was sent after a New York Times report found the investigations into Manafort in Ukraine had stalled.

Paul asserts the Democratic senators threatened to withhold aid from Ukraine in the letter if the country did not cooperate in the Mueller investigation.

The Kentucky senator said the Democratic senators’ sending of the letter needs to be examined.

“That’s a threat and that’s the same kind of stuff they’re accusing Trump of,” he said.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiWhy calls for impeachment have become commonplace The Constitution doesn’t require a vote to start the impeachment process Louisiana voters head to the polls in governor’s race as Trump urges GOP support MORE (D-Calif.) launched an impeachment inquiry against Trump after a whistleblower report surfaced concerns about a July call between Trump and the Ukrainian president. In the call, Trump asked President Volodymyr Zelensky to “look into” former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter days after withholding military aid from the country.

During Biden’s vice presidency, he pushed for the dismissal of a Ukrainian prosecutor, who was looking into a Ukrainian gas company, of which Hunter Biden sat on the board.