On Sunday’s broadcast of “Meet the Press,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said most Americans believe there was “corruption involved” with 2020 presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden regarding his business ties in Ukraine.

Paul said, “I think a lot of Americans see the $50,000 a month Hunter Biden was making and it doesn’t pass the smell test. I think most people do think there is corruption involved with Hunter Biden. I hope we do get to the bottom of that.”

